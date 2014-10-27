DMA Issues Data Breach 'Survival Guide'

The Digital Marketing Association, which uses data collected on web surfers to target them with relevant advertising, has issued a data breach survival guide to keeping that information secure.

The guide, The Essential Guide to Data Breach Notification, is being distributed at DMA's conference in San Diego this week.

“We hear nearly every week about the occurrence of data breaches,” said Peggy Hudson, DMA’s senior VP for government affairs. “Data security and consumer trust are inextricably linked, and it’s up to all marketers to act as stewards of consumer information. With this Guide and our extensive advocacy efforts, DMA is making the task of data stewardship more manageable for responsible actors across the Data-Driven Marketing Economy.”

Apple and Home Depot are just two of the higher-profile breaches that have put a spotlight on the issue.

Congress has been working on a data breach notification bill, but like many pieces of legislation, it has failed to gain sufficient support to make it to the President's desk.

“Until Congress passes a national data breach notification law, companies will be required to navigate this complex patchwork of 47 state requirements,” said Hudson. “This book gives you a guide to prepare and respond to a breach..."