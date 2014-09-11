Sens. Seek Answers From Apple, Home Depot on Breaches

Add senators Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Clair McCaskill (D-Mo.) to those seeking answers from Home Depot and Apple in recent security "incidents." Those would be the data breach at Home Depot possibly affecting a couple thousand stores and the "unauthorized access to [Apple's] cloud data base," which is their senatorial way of saying the naked pictures snatched from stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton, niece of House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

The senators have sent letters to Apple CEO Timothy Cook and Home Depot chairman Francis Blake seeking meetings and info.

The senators want a briefing with Home Depot execs on the status of the company's investigation and findings.

