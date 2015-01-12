DLNA Also Wants In On CableCARD Successor Talks

Las Vegas -- Count the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) among the groups that want to bend the ear of the Federal Communications Commission as the current set-top integration ban gets set to expire this December and the Commission pushes ahead on new CableCARD rules.

During a briefing last week at the International CES, DLNA officials confirmed that the group has submitted a request to be part of the FCC working group (called the Downloadable Security Technical Advisory Committee, or DSTAC) that will look into developing a separable security platform that would succeed the CableCARD, which has failed to generate a vibrant retail market for cable-ready video devices.

DLNA’s interest centers on VidiPath, the brand name for a set of technical guidelines (also referred to as “CVP-2”) that allow subscription TV content from multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) to be supported on retail-bought devices, including set-tops, gaming consoles, tablets and PCs. Under that initiative, all content from the pay-TV provider, including live, linear TV, DVR recordings and video-on-demand fare, would be delivered securely to those devices over the home network from an MVPD-supplied gateway/server.

