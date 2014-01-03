Disney/ABC To Launch Watch ABC Family App

Disney/ABC Television Group has announced plans to launch another TV everywhere authenticated app for its services with the launch of the Watch ABC Family service on Jan. 6, 2014.

The app joins the company's previously launched Watch ABC, Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney XD and Watch Disney Junior apps and is part of a larger push to make more of its content available on digital platforms as part of larger deals with multichannel providers.

As part of that effort, the windows for free access to new shows on ABC and ABC Family will change. Beginning on January 6, viewers who want to watch the most current episodes of ABC and ABC Family shows the day after they air will have to log into Watch ABC and Watch ABC Family apps, or the WatchABC.com, WatchABCFamily.com and hulu.com sites with their subscription information.

Viewers who do not have a subscription with a pay TV provider that has cut a deal with Disney/ABC for the authenticated access will have to wait until 8 days after airing to be able to view the shows for free.

"We are excited to continue to expand the breadth of our authenticated services with the launch of Watch ABC Family," said Albert Cheng, executive VP and chief product officer, digital media, Disney/ABC Television Group in a statement.

Cheng also noted that the apps were "designed in collaboration with our distribution partners to ensure that these products would add value for them and strengthen the [multichannel] ecosystem while still meeting the ever-evolving needs of our audience."

The Watch ABC Family app will provide a live 24 hour stream of the network as well as on demand access to such series as Pretty Little Liars, Switched at Birth, The Fosters, Baby Daddy and Melissa & Joey to pay TV subs both inside their homes and on the go.

At launch, the Watch ABC Family app will be available on iOS and Kindle Fire devices, as well as select Android tablets, including Samsung Galaxy devices. Viewers can also access Watch ABC Family online at WatchABCFamily.com.