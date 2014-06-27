Disney XD Bows Disney XD Grand Prix App

Disney XD has launched a Disney XD Grand Prix racing game app for smartphones and tablets in the Apple App store.

The app, expected to launch soon in Google Play and the Amazon Appstore, draws on a number of popular characters from the Disney XD programming, including Phineas, Agent P, Wander, Lord Hater, Dipper, Waddles, Randy Cunningham and Steve the Llama.

For a short time the app will cost $0.99 but will be regularly priced at $2.99.