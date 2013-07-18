Disney, Verizon Sign Pact to Expand 'Watch' Services on FiOS TV

Various "Watch Disney" and "Watch ABC"

authenticated services will be available to FiOS TV subscribers under a pact

announced on Thursday by Verizon and the Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group.

FiOS TV also will add Fusion, the upcoming English-language

channel from ABC and Univision, when it launches later this year.

FiOS TV subscribers already have access to the Watch ESPN

service via the Web and the related app.

The companies said in a release that FiOS customers will

have access to the authenticated online services Watch ABC (in markets where it

is available), Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney XD and Watch Disney Junior

and the yet-to-be-launched Watch ABC Family service. Those services enable

in-home or out-of-home access to live streams of the channels or certain of

their on-demand programs to viewers who are "authenticated" as being eligible

by their pay-TV provider.

FiOS TV customers can watch the ABC or Disney programming

via the "My Verizon" portal with a username and password or gain access via

apps available for Apple or Android computers, tablets or smart phones. Verizon

said the ABC and Disney channels will bring to 53 the number of networks in the

FiOS TV "TV everywhere" lineup. A Disney spokesperson said the channels were

slated to be added to My Verizon by 4 p.m. ET Thursday and that FiOS TV

subscribers are now eligible to use the various Watch services via apps or websites such as

WatchDisneyChannel.com.

Verizon representatives confirmed the 4

p.m. expected addition of the services to the My Verizon portal

but said the ABC stations won't be visible until the end of July.

The Watch ABC service is currently available in

New York; Philadelphia; Los Angeles; Chicago; San Francisco and Raleigh-Durham,

N.C., with launches planned for Houston and Fresno, Calif., this fall, Disney

said. It provides viewers with live access to ABC stations and local market

programming plus on-demand content.