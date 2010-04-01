Disney Unveils iPad App Slate

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled several applications for Apple's forthcoming iPad featuring its television, film and publishing properties. The new device hits retail outlets on Saturday, April 3.

Among the applications are the ABC Player App, which

will let users watch free, ad-supported episodes from 10 ABC shows, including

Lost and Grey's Anatomy. The app is based on the

ABC.com full episode player, and will only work over wi-fi at launch; it also

will let users download episodes from the iTunes store.

Disney Publishing Worldwide is creating read-along apps

based on the Toy Story franchise.

The apps feature video, games, a coloring book feature and the voices of stars

Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. The Toy

Story app is free, with the Toy

Story 2 app costing $8.99, including a one month subscription to

Disneydigitalbooks.com. Phineas &

Ferb, Winnie the Pooh

and Toy Story 3 apps will go on

sale later this spring.

ESPN will have two apps at launch, including ESPN ScoreCenter XL,

a supersized version of the iPhone application. In addition to box scores, live

play by play and highlight videos, the app will introduce a "myTeams feature,"

which is customized to whichever teams the sports fan wants to follow, and a

"top events" feature, giving users the top news of the

day.

Also on tap is ESPN Pinball, which features basketball

sound effects and play by play from SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris.

Other gaming applications from Disney will include

Phineas & Ferb Arcade, JellyCar 2 and Fairies

Fly.

Finally, Disney is releasing the FamilyFun Craft Finder,

which provides access to craft projects for the whole family from the FamilyFun

library.

The company is also optimizing its Websites for the

iPad, which does not support Adobe's Flash technology, the basis for many online

videos and ads. ABC.com will be iPad optimized, including short form video, as

well as a customized version of Disney.com for the iPad, which includes full-length episodes from Disney Channel and Disney XD like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly

Place.

"The iPad provides a very compelling consumer

experience, and we are pleased to have new forms of original, interactive

content on this great device," said Bob Iger, President and CEO, The Walt Disney

Company, announcing the apps.

Disney has worked closely with Apple in the past, and

was the first major media company to put full episodes of TV shows in the iTunes

store. Apple CEO Steve Jobs sits on the Disney board of

directors.