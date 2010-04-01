Disney Unveils iPad App Slate
By Alex Weprin
The Walt Disney Co. unveiled several applications for Apple's forthcoming iPad featuring its television, film and publishing properties. The new device hits retail outlets on Saturday, April 3.
Among the applications are the ABC Player App, which
will let users watch free, ad-supported episodes from 10 ABC shows, including
Lost and Grey's Anatomy. The app is based on the
ABC.com full episode player, and will only work over wi-fi at launch; it also
will let users download episodes from the iTunes store.
Disney Publishing Worldwide is creating read-along apps
based on the Toy Story franchise.
The apps feature video, games, a coloring book feature and the voices of stars
Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. The Toy
Story app is free, with the Toy
Story 2 app costing $8.99, including a one month subscription to
Disneydigitalbooks.com. Phineas &
Ferb, Winnie the Pooh
and Toy Story 3 apps will go on
sale later this spring.
ESPN will have two apps at launch, including ESPN ScoreCenter XL,
a supersized version of the iPhone application. In addition to box scores, live
play by play and highlight videos, the app will introduce a "myTeams feature,"
which is customized to whichever teams the sports fan wants to follow, and a
"top events" feature, giving users the top news of the
day.
Also on tap is ESPN Pinball, which features basketball
sound effects and play by play from SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris.
Other gaming applications from Disney will include
Phineas & Ferb Arcade, JellyCar 2 and Fairies
Fly.
Finally, Disney is releasing the FamilyFun Craft Finder,
which provides access to craft projects for the whole family from the FamilyFun
library.
The company is also optimizing its Websites for the
iPad, which does not support Adobe's Flash technology, the basis for many online
videos and ads. ABC.com will be iPad optimized, including short form video, as
well as a customized version of Disney.com for the iPad, which includes full-length episodes from Disney Channel and Disney XD like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly
Place.
"The iPad provides a very compelling consumer
experience, and we are pleased to have new forms of original, interactive
content on this great device," said Bob Iger, President and CEO, The Walt Disney
Company, announcing the apps.
Disney has worked closely with Apple in the past, and
was the first major media company to put full episodes of TV shows in the iTunes
store. Apple CEO Steve Jobs sits on the Disney board of
directors.
