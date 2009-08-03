Disney Streams More Shows Through Netflix

Previous seasons of hit ABC shows will be available to Netflix subscribers online through Netflix's streaming service, building on a deal announced last year that made some Disney Channel shows available on the service, Netflix and Disney-ABC Television Group announced.

The new agreement will allow Netflix members to instantly watch the first five seasons of Lost, seasons four and five of Desperate Housewives, season five of Grey's Anatomy, and seasons one and two of the syndicated series Legend of the Seeker from ABC Studios. Many of the episodes, including the first four seasons of Lost, will be available from Netflix immediately, as of Aug. 1, with the rest available in subsequent months beginning in September.

The first digital licensing deal between Netflix and Disney-ABC Television Group, announced last September, allowed Netflix to stream original series from Disney Channel including Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life on Deck, JONAS and Sonny With a Chance. That deal, which will continue, makes episodes available the day after broadcast.

Netflix currently offers streaming of over 12,000 movies and TV episodes that Netflix members can watch instantly on their computers and on their TVs through Roku set-top boxes, Microsoft Xbox 360 game consoles and certain broadband-enabled Blu-ray disc players. Several broadband-enabled late-model HDTV sets from manufacturers such as LG, Sony and Vizio also support the Netflix service.

"We're excited about this new agreement since it builds on a strong foundation with Disney-ABC Television Group," said Robert Kyncl, vice president of content acquisition for Netflix, in a statement. "In all, we're providing Netflix members with some of the most popular and avidly followed shows on TV while working with an important business partner to help grow several of its key franchises."