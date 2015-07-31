Disney’s 'Descendants' Tops 1M Views

The Disney Channel has announced that its original movie Descendants has already racked-up over 1 million views on the Watch Disney Channel app over a five day period.

The movie will premiere on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

The effort is a notable example of how programmers are using their apps to create buzz for new content on TV.

The company noted that the traffic for Descendants set “records for engagement and viewing for the app,” which allows consumers to access content on desktops, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.