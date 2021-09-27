Disney Plus Unveils Official Trailer for Will Smith’s ‘Welcome to Earth’
Documentary series debuts in December
Disney Plus has rolled out a first look trailer for its documentary series Welcome to Earth starring actor Will Smith.
The six-part series follows Smith on an adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets, according to the streaming service. Smith is guided by elite explorers as he gets up close and personal with spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own, said Disney Plus.
Welcome to Earth is Protozoa Pictures, Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, and executive produced by Smith, Jane Root, Peter Lovering, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Matt Renner and Chris Kugelman.
