Disney Plus Unveils June Premiere Date for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series
Latest Marvel Studios-produced series debuts June 21 on streaming service
Disney Plus will debut its latest Marvel Studios-produced original series Secret Invasion on June 21, the streaming service announced in a new video trailer.
The series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows a potential invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, and the efforts of Fury and other Earth-based heroes to save humanity, according to Disney Plus.
Other stars reprising their MCU roles in the series include Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross).
Secret Invasion is executive produced by Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker.
Secret Invasion is the eighth Marvel Studios live-action series to debut on Disney Plus following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.