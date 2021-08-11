Disney Plus’ ‘Growing Up Animal’ Arrives Aug. 18

Disney Plus will chronicle the lives of animal mothers and their offspring in a new documentary series Growing Up Animal, premiering Aug. 18.

The six-part series from National Geographic -- narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)-- follows animal mothers and babies from the womb to the outside world as they face the triumphs and trials of nature, according to the streaming service.

“Growing Up Animal movies an incredible up-close glimpse into the world of animal mothers and babies,” said Ross. “From the early stages of pregnancy to their adorable first helpless moments in the big wide world, it is remarkable to see how each animal’s unique instincts and adaptations help them endure the harsh realities of their environment.”

Growing Up Animal is produced by Wall to Wall Media for National Geographic, and is executive produced by Jeremy Dear, Dominic Weston and Pamela Caragol. Disney Plus will stream all six episodes on Aug. 18.

