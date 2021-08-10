Disney Plus' ‘What If…?’ Series Reimagines the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Disney Plus on Aug. 11 will launch a new animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines notable events from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The nine-episode series, What If …?, will focus on a number of heroes from the MCU -- including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger and Thor -- and place them in circumstances that differ from how they were represented in the Marvel Films, according to Disney Plus.

Many of the MCU actors reprise their roles from the live-action films in the animated series, including the late Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Helmsworth, Danai Guria, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Hiddleston Sebastian Stan, Michael Douglas and Jeff Goldblum.

The series marks the first animated project from Marvel Studios to stream on Disney Plus, which has already streamed three Marvel live-action series, including Loki and Emmy-nominated shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney Plus is set to debut Marvel’s Hawkeye on Nov. 24.

What If…? Is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.