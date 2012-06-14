Disney Plans Major Launches of New Kids Apps

As part of a larger programming agreement announced earlier

this year with Comcast, Disney/ABC Television Group is launching three new

authenticated apps for Comcast subscribers -- Watch Disney Channel, Watch

Disney XD and Watch Disney Junior -- that will be available on the iPhone, iPad

and iPod Touch beginning Wednesday.

Albert Cheng, executive VP and chief product officer of

digital media at the Disney/ABC Television Group, discussed the new

authenticated apps at a session at the Banff World Media Festival and in an

interview with B&C at Banff.

The launches are notable because they highlight the ongoing

shift in business strategies towards TV Everywhere deals, where the digital

distribution of content is tied to larger multichannel deals that give

subscribers preferred access to content.

When the new apps launch on Comcast, the MSO's subscribers

using the free apps will have access to a linear live feed as well as a large

amount of VOD content that will become available a day after the episodes air

on the channels.

Non-authenticated subscribers can also download and use the

free apps but they will have access to a much more limited collection of

content.

While Thursday's announcement concerned the kid's channels, Cheng

noted that the company was in similar discussions to make content for all its

networks, including ABC, available as part of larger TV Everywhere deals.

Windows for that content might vary for those kids apps, but

they would generally offer authenticated subscriber access to content sooner

than non-authenticated subscribers.

"We are doing the kids networks first, but this is where we

are heading in the future," he said in an interview. "It is a question of

getting the deals in place."

Cheng noted that the TV Everywhere deals had a distinct

advantage for the TV industry because it created a dual revenue stream of

advertising and frees from the operators. "We are being compensated for the

rights," he said during a Q&A session at Banff, which saw increased

attendance this year to over 2,500 TV executives around the world.

The apps are also notable because the company is billing the

launch as a first time an entertainment network will offer users both a live

and on-demand content as part of authenticated app.

CNN has launched a linear live feed as well as on demand

content as part of its TV Everywhere deals and some sports networks like ESPN

have launched live authenticated feeds. But until now, entertainment networks

like TNT, HBO and others had only offered on demand content as part of their

authenticated apps.

In an interview at Banff, Kelly J. Peña, senior VP Disney

Channels Worldwide Research, noted that they had done extensive research before

launching the apps and that comments from kids about the value of a live feed

had convinced them to offer both a live and VOD content.

She noted that the kids didn't want to miss any of the live

episodes their friends might see on the channels.

The company also did extensive research to streamline the

user interface and the authentication process.

When launched, the apps will give Comcast's Xfinity TV

customers access to episodes from such series as Good Luck Charlie, Shake It

Up, Phineas and Ferb, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Jake and the Never Land Pirates from

Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.