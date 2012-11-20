Disney to Launch VOD Service in Spain
The Walt Disney Company Spain and Portugal and Wuaki.tv are
planning to launch Disney Movies on Demand in Spain. The service will offer
subscribers of Wuaki.tv's streaming and on demand service access to a wide
selection of Disney and Disney/Pixar movies on demand.
The service will be the second Disney-branded subscription
video on demand movie service to go live in Europe. Earlier this November the
service was also launched on ZON in Portugal.
The Disney Movies on Demand includes such titles as Ratatouille, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, WALL-E, Toy Story, Pocahontas and
Dumbo, with new selections being
regularly added.
"Launching a Disney-branded SVOD movie library service in
Spain is a logical next step in our distribution strategy, complementing our
existing agreements with other linear and non-linear broadcasters and
platforms" explained Simon Amselem, country manager, The Walt Disney Spain and
Portugal in a statement. "Through working with innovative clients, such as
Wuaki.tv, we are able bring our audiences our compelling storytelling in more
flexible ways, to further enhance their viewing experience."
Jacinto Roca, Wuaki.tv CEO added in a statement that "this
agreement is in line with Wuaki.tv's priority of pioneering the best premium
content distribution via the Internet, allowing consumers to choose what they
see, when they want to see it, directly on their TV or game console."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.