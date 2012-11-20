Disney to Launch VOD Service in Spain

The Walt Disney Company Spain and Portugal and Wuaki.tv are

planning to launch Disney Movies on Demand in Spain. The service will offer

subscribers of Wuaki.tv's streaming and on demand service access to a wide

selection of Disney and Disney/Pixar movies on demand.





The service will be the second Disney-branded subscription

video on demand movie service to go live in Europe. Earlier this November the

service was also launched on ZON in Portugal.





The Disney Movies on Demand includes such titles as Ratatouille, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, WALL-E, Toy Story, Pocahontas and

Dumbo, with new selections being

regularly added.





"Launching a Disney-branded SVOD movie library service in

Spain is a logical next step in our distribution strategy, complementing our

existing agreements with other linear and non-linear broadcasters and

platforms" explained Simon Amselem, country manager, The Walt Disney Spain and

Portugal in a statement. "Through working with innovative clients, such as

Wuaki.tv, we are able bring our audiences our compelling storytelling in more

flexible ways, to further enhance their viewing experience."





Jacinto Roca, Wuaki.tv CEO added in a statement that "this

agreement is in line with Wuaki.tv's priority of pioneering the best premium

content distribution via the Internet, allowing consumers to choose what they

see, when they want to see it, directly on their TV or game console."