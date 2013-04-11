Disney Junior Appisode App Launches

Disney Junior has expanded its app offering with a new Disney

Junior Appisodes app for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch.





The app, which went live on April 11, was developed by the

Disney/ABC Television Group's Digital Media team. It features a variety of

activities and interactive features embedded into episodes of some Disney

Junior shows.





At launch, the new Mickey

Mouse Clubhouse - Mickey and Donald Have a Farm Appisode and the Jake and the Never Land Pirates Appisode

were available for $4.99. Users also get a free download of the original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Road Rally

Appisode launched last year.





In the future, popular episodes of top rated shows Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and more Jake

and the Never Land Pirates will also be available for download as

appisodes.





"The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse appisode has been

successful because it's a natural extension of what kids are already doing in

their daily lives," said Lauren DeVillier, VP of digital media for Disney

Channels Worldwide, in a statement. "Over 70% of households with kids have

app-enabled devices in their homes. Touching, tapping and swiping are second

nature to them. We are allowing kids to move the narrative of their

favorite show forward by interacting with the characters, giving them the

opportunity to take an active role in the story. Being able to do that with one

of their favorite TV shows is really exciting for them. And from a content

perspective, it gives our shows a whole new life on another platform."