Disney Junior Appisode App Launches
Disney Junior has expanded its app offering with a new Disney
Junior Appisodes app for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch.
The app, which went live on April 11, was developed by the
Disney/ABC Television Group's Digital Media team. It features a variety of
activities and interactive features embedded into episodes of some Disney
Junior shows.
At launch, the new Mickey
Mouse Clubhouse - Mickey and Donald Have a Farm Appisode and the Jake and the Never Land Pirates Appisode
were available for $4.99. Users also get a free download of the original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Road Rally
Appisode launched last year.
In the future, popular episodes of top rated shows Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and more Jake
and the Never Land Pirates will also be available for download as
appisodes.
"The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse appisode has been
successful because it's a natural extension of what kids are already doing in
their daily lives," said Lauren DeVillier, VP of digital media for Disney
Channels Worldwide, in a statement. "Over 70% of households with kids have
app-enabled devices in their homes. Touching, tapping and swiping are second
nature to them. We are allowing kids to move the narrative of their
favorite show forward by interacting with the characters, giving them the
opportunity to take an active role in the story. Being able to do that with one
of their favorite TV shows is really exciting for them. And from a content
perspective, it gives our shows a whole new life on another platform."
