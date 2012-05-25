Disney Junior Adds Apps

Disney Junior has launched two new apps, the "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Road Rally Appisode" for the iPad and an app targeted to young kids, "Jake's Never Land Pirate School" for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

In announcing the launches, the company noted that "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Road Rally Appisode" provides users with the channel's first interactive episode for the iPad. The app, which is targeted to kids aged two to seven, allows them to interact with an entire episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Road Rally marks an unprecedented level of interactivity for Disney Junior shows," said Albert Cheng, executive VP and chief product officer, digital media for Disney/ABC Television Group. "This is the first time we've integrated interactive content into the actual story, and is a great example of how iPad can enhance the original viewing and learning experience for popular shows."

The "Jake's Never Land Pirate School App," offers pirate-themed challenges presented in Sailing, Pirate Band, Map and Spyglass and Pixie Dust classes. "The Jake app is another great example of how we are using iPad to connect our programming with learning activities that kids can really respond to and benefit from," Cheng noted in a statement.

Both apps are free.