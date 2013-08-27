Disney Joins the Apple TV Lineup

The Apple TV streaming box warmed up to the pay TV industry a bit more Tuesday with the launch of authenticated plug-ins for Watch Disney and Watch Disney XD.

Those plug-ins provide access to the live feeds, as well as a menu of on-demand fare from each network. Disney confirmed that the following MVPDs have deals to support Watch Disney and Watch Disney XD: Comcast, Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon Communications FiOS.

Disney is also expected to bring Watch Disney Junior to Apple TV, but hasn't revealed a launch date. TheWatch ESPN app debuted on the Apple TV in June. Disney has already launched Watch-branded TV Everywhere apps for iOS-powered, iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices.

Also joining the Apple TV lineup this week is The Smithsonian Channel (on-demand clips), Vevo (75,000 music videos) and The Weather Channel. According to AllThingsD, The Weather Channel Apple TV plug-in offers on-demand clips, but is also preparing to extend a live feed of the linear channel in some instances, such as when a storm with national interest hits.