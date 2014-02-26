Disney to Film Marvel's Netflix TV Series in New York

Marvel's Defenders will be roaming around New York City beginning this summer.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger (pictured) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will be the principal filming location for Netflix's upcoming live-action series based on Marvel characters.

To lure the production, New York State has agreed to provide incentives worth $4 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Announced late last year, the project will include nearly 60 one-hour episodes focused on four Marvel characters: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. The deal called for four 13-episode standalone series and a Defenders miniseries uniting all four characters, similar to the Avengers film series.

The characters are based in New York's Hell's Kitchen in the comics.

This represents the biggest film or TV production commitment in New York State history. Filming will begin this summer and is expected to create 3,000 jobs with 400 of those being full-time.

“Since 2008 Disney has directly contributed almost half a billion dollars to New York’s economy through television and film production, along with approximately 9,000 jobs for New Yorkers,” said Iger. “The Governor’s policies make this great state a more affordable and attractive location, opening the door for even greater economic investment and job creation for New Yorkers. Our Marvel series for Netflix will inject millions directly into the local economy and create hundreds of new jobs.”