Disney Entertainment Top Marketer on Disney Channel’s ‘Girl Meets World’

Coming-of-age sitcom Girl Meets World, a sequel to ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World, kicks off its third season Friday night on Disney Channel. Though the second season wrapped up March 11, the series has maintained something approaching omnipresence on the channel, with 2,108 airings in various dayparts from Jan. 1 through June 2, including 519 in primetime.

With the show having been in rerun mode leading up to the Season 3 premiere, Disney Channel has been using it as a synergy machine to promote Disney entertainment:

Looking at just the new episodes (from the second half of the second season) that have aired this year, though, the top three marketer categories on Girl Meets World were Toys & Games, Fruit Juices & Drinks and Mobile Games & Video Games, while the top individual marketer/brands backing the show were Dole, Lego and Nintendo.

