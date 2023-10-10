Disney Cleans Up ‘Snow White,’ Preps for Disney Plus Debut

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the animated movie from 1937, will premiere on Disney Plus with a 4K restoration next week. Part of The Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary, the film, Disney’s first feature, was restored by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation outfit and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The two divisions previously restored the 1950 film Cinderella.

“The opportunity to help restore Snow White was both an honor and a challenge,” said Eric Goldberg, supervising animator/director of Disney Animation. “As the very first Walt Disney feature, [Disney Animation art director] Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could. The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day. I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the first full-length cel animated feature in the history of motion pictures, according to Disney.

“We are incredibly excited to go back to Walt’s original negative and use current, state-of-the-art technology to restore this stunning classic to its original beauty,” said Kevin Schaeffer, director of restoration for Walt Disney Studios.