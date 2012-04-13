Disney Channels Worldwide Promotes Loomis to CMO
Disney Channels Worldwide has promoted Richard Loomis to the
newly-created position of senior VP and chief marketing officer, Gary Marsh,
president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide announced
Friday.
The position expands Loomis's previous role of senior VP of
marketing and creative. Reporting to Marsh, Loomis leads the creative marketing
strategy for Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior channels and brand.
Loomis also oversees creative marketing support for Disney's media sales and
marketing team, as well as Off Air design, marketing strategy and analytics and
marketing operations.
"With unmatched creativity, knowledge and expertise,
Richard has played a pivotal role in branding the creative expressions of
Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior across the globe," Marsh said. "Along
the way, he has built a matrix of successful partnerships. This is a
well-earned acknowledgement of not only the contributions he's made to our TV
and Radio platforms, but the expanding responsibilities he's now taking on."
Prior to joining Disney Channel in 2007, Loomis was senior
VP of marketing and brand strategy for MTV Network's Comedy Central. He also
spent seven years with Nickelodeon in various positions.
