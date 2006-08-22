Disney-ABC Offers News To Go

Disney-ABC has added pay-to-download content from its news division to iTunes, offering short specials, as well as library footage of historical events and celebrity interviews from the broadcast network. The content supplements ABC's current iTunes offerings -- paid downloads of entertainment programming and free, ad-supported video podcasts of news shows.

Starting today, ABC News will offer $1.99 downloads of programming crafted specifically for the iTunes Music Store in three categories. ABC News Specials features TV footage on topics ranging from a set-visit to ABC's Grey's Anatomy to an investigation of UFOs; The Day it Happened features library clips on historic events including Robert F. Kennedy's assassination and Prince Charles/Lady Diana's wedding; Celebrity Flashback features library footage of actors and musicians.



Disney-ABC kicked off the flurry of deals TV companies have forged to sell content on iTunes with its pact with the company last year. Its news offerings on iTunes have so far been free podcasts, including clips from Good Morning America and the World News webcast.

Last week, CBS unveiled several iTunes extras it will offer to complement its new evening news broadcast with Katie Couric, including Katie Couric's Notebook, a minute-long iTunes podcast in which Couric reports on a top issue.