DishWorld Launches on Roku

In a deal that highlights the growing importance of broadband distribution for international services, Dish Network and Roku have announced that that Dish's DishWorld service has launched on the Roku streaming platform in the U.S.

The agreement will add more than 50 international Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Bangla and Brazilian programming channels to Roku and will help the DishWorld service expand its distribution of ethnic channels into urban and multi-dwelling unit markets that are difficult to reach by satellite.

"We view Roku's extensive product distribution and established platform as an excellent match for our international content offerings as we look to develop markets that historically have been difficult for us to reach," said Chris Kuelling, vice president of international programming at Dish in a statement. "Consumers in apartment buildings, condos and dormitories who seek ethnic programming now have an easy way to enjoy their favorite channels without the need for a satellite Dish."

Additionally, Roku has announced that it has selected Dish to manage the launch and expansion of future foreign language channels and content on the Roku platform.

"Dish offers the largest selection of international programming among major pay-TV providers and its DishWorld service brings a tremendous amount of foreign language entertainment to our platform," noted Jim Funk, vice president of business development at Roku in a statement. "We see this partnership as the perfect marriage of content and technology for streaming customers."

The service currently includes an extensive offering of such Arabic channels as MBC, Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera; such major Hindi channels as aapka Colors, Sony, SET Max, Star Plus, Zee TV, B4U and aaj Tak; more than 150 days per year of live cricket; several popular TV channels from Pakistan; the ATN Bangla, Channel I, ETV Bangla and NTV Bangla channels from Bangladesh; and TV Globo Internacional and PFC from Brazil.

In addition to the live channels, the DishWorld service also includes "48-hour Rewind," which allows customers to watch any show aired in the last 48 hours on any of the channels featured in their subscription package.