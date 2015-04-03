DishWorld Becomes Sling International

Good-bye, DishWorld. Hello, Sling International.

As expected, Dish Network has rebranded DishWorld, its international live programming subscription OTT service, as Sling International, a move that comes almost two months after the national launch of Sling TV.

Along with the rebrand, Sling International has added three new language groups to its programming slate (Bengali, Kannada and Marathi), and transitioned the service to the new Sling TV user interface.

