Dish Upgrades SeaChange Ad Platform

Satellite-TV service Dish Network is upgrading its digital ad insertion platform from SeaChange International to high definition in order to meet the rising demand for HD spots.

Dish has used a server-based SeaChange system to insert spots since its 1996 launch, and currently uses SeaChange to deliver some 16,000 ads per day to its 14 million subscribers. The upgrade will see Dish install SeaChange Spot 5.0 ad insertion systems with the capability to deliver commercials to over 600 channels.

"Not only do we want to give our advertisers the ability to place high definition ads on our HD channels, but also we want to provide our subscribers with an end-to-end HD viewing experience that does not drop off during commercial breaks," said Michael Kelly, EVP of Direct, Commercial and Advertising Sales for Dish Network, in a statement. "The longstanding success Dish Network has enjoyed with our legacy SeaChange platform is an assurance that our new Spot systems will allow us to reliably and effectively serve both our advertisers and subscribers alike."