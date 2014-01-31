Dish Unveils New Portable Satellite Antennas

Dish Network unveiled two portable HDTV antennas Friday that will allow subscribers to access programming outside the home, whether tailgating at sporting events or camping in the great outdoors, and with the option of tacking service onto their existing Dish contract, or via a "pay as you go" plan.

The Pathway X1 and X2 products cost between $449 and $549 each and can deliver every English language channel available through Dish’s America’s Top 120 package or higher, as well as XM Sirius Satellite Radio music programming. Customers can choose a monthly payment option for service with no long-term commitment. Existing Dish customers can add the Pathway service to their current account for $7 per month and enjoy the same programming on a single bill.

This is Dish’s second foray into portable antennas—at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show the company unveiled the Tailgater, a portable 10-pound device that was targeted at RVers, parking lot tailgaters and outdoors enthusiasts.

