Dish TV IndiaAdds Capacity onAsiaSat 5

Dish TV India, which part of the India's largest media conglomerate, the Zee Group, has added four 54 MHz Ku-band transponders on AsiaSat 5 to enhance its high definition and standard definition direct-to-home (DTH) offerings in India.

With the additional capacity, Dish TV, which has over 9.5 million subs and is the largest DTH operator in India, will increase its DTH offering to over 30 HD channels and 320 SD channels, up from about 270 channels and services today.

"The transponders on AsiaSat have provided us with the capacity we need to reinforce our competitive strength in the Indian DTH market, said Rajiv Khattar, president of projects at Dish TV in a statement. "With this new capacity on AsiaSat 5, we are able to considerably enhance our DTH services to subscribers by increasing our HD and SD channel offerings, providing more value-added services, localized and region specific content. Through these initiatives, we will maintain our market leadership and achieve even more subscribers in the coming months."

William Wade, president and CEO of AsiaSat added in a statement that the two companies "have a long standing relationship and it is a pleasure to assist with their expansion needs."