Dish Tunes In FS1’s 4K College Football Coverage

Dish Network has joined a small group of MVPDs that are providing access to FS1’s 4K feeds of select college football games.



Dish said customers with the Hopper 3, a 4K-capable whole-home DVR, will be able to tune into Fox Sports’s coverage in the new format on channel 540 (Dish’s dedicated 4K channel), starting with Saturday’s (Sept. 23) game between Oklahoma and Baylor.



Dish said the coverage is part of a broader agreement with Fox Sports to provide 4K coverage of college basketball and Major League Baseball games and NASCAR events.



For more, go to multichannel.com.