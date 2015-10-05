Dish, TheBlaze Reach Carriage Deal

Dish Network said it has reached a multi-year renewal agreement with TheBlaze, Glenn Beck’s news, information and entertainment network.

TheBlaze originally launched on Dish in September 2012.

"We’re proud to have been the first pay-TV provider to offer TheBlaze, kicking off the network’s TV launch with a bang, and we’re pleased to continue our partnership," said Dish senior VP of programming Warren Schlichting in a statement. "With networks like TheBlaze, we continue to offer Dish customers access to channels that represent a wide range of news, opinions and perspectives on today’s most important issues."

