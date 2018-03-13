Dish Taps Richards Group as New Creative Ad Agency

Dish Network said it has selected Dallas ad agency The Richards Group as its new creative agency of record, to drive forward its ongoing “Spokeslistener” and “Tuned In To You” advertising and branding campaigns.



The selection, first reported by Ad Age, was made after a comprehensive agency review. The Richards Group replaces agency Camp & King, which chose not to participate in the review.



“The Richards Group brings to the table a history of successful campaigns, breakthrough creative and a unique set of capabilities necessary to take the Dish brand forward,” said Dish senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jay Roth in a statement. “Throughout the agency review process, Dish and The Richards Group discovered natural synergies between our two founder-led organizations, and we’re eager to bring the results of this partnership to market.”



Dish has been moving away from ads and brand campaigns that focus on pricing and more toward customer satisfaction. Roth initiated the satellite TV company’s Tuned In To You promise last year with a campaign created by Camp & King called The Spokeslistener, which illustrated common customer frustrations and solutions offered by Dish.



“We’ve learned that people appreciate the customer-centric approach that’s inherent at Dish and brought to life by the Spokeslistener,” Roth said in a statement. “We see the Spokeslistener being an element of our marketing program moving forward, as The Richards Group helps us drive the ‘Tuned In To You’ message into our markets.”



The news comes a day after its Sling TV over-the-top service unveiled a new ad campaign – “We Are Slingers” – from its new agency of record, The Martin Agency.



The Richards Group is the largest independent branding agency in America, focused on the sole purpose of endearing brands to people at every point of contact. Initially founded as a freelance design firm by renowned creative director Stan Richards, the company has expanded its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients for the past 41 years, now including best-in-class services in areas like advertising, brand identity, graphic design, social media, strategic planning and public relations.



“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with DISH to achieve its business objectives,” said Richards Group brand management principal David Hall in a statement. “We believe they are exactly the right kind of client and brand for which we can do great work together for years to come.”