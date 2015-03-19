Dish Taps Nagra’s Ad Splicer for VOD

Nagra, a longtime tech partner of Dish Network, said it is supporting dynamic ad insertion (DAI) for video-on-demand services that run on the Dish Anywhere multiscreen video app for tablets, smartphones and PCs.

Under the agreement, which also factors in Dish’s set-top and technology-focused corporate cousin EchoStar, Dish is splicing ads dynamically using Nagra’s MediaLive Secure Player. That component has been integrated with Dish and EchoStar’s DAI and user measurement technology providers, the companies said.

The DAI-ready MediaLive Secure Player, Nagra said, supports standard features such as configurable ad-skipping management, a feature that enables partners to select how many times ads need to be watched, report ad viewing data to third-party measurement firms, and monitor video quality and reporting for PCs/Macs and Android and iOS platforms.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.