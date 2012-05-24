Dish Sues Broadcasters for Stifling Auto Hop

RELATED: Fox, NBC, CBS Sue Dish Over Ad-Skipping DVR

Public Knowledge Denounces Broadcaster Suits Against Dish

Dish Network sued the Big Four broadcast networks over their

efforts to "stifle" its service that allows viewers to skip TV commercials

during recorded primetime shows.

Fox and NBC on Thursday sued Dish over its Auto Hop service,

announced May 10, which they claim cuts off their main revenue source by

eliminating advertising.

In its suit, filed in U.S. District Court in New York, Dish

is seeking a declaratory judgment that "Dish is not directly or indirectly

infringing the copyrights of the Major Television Networks and is in compliance

with its contracts with the Major Television Networks."

In its suit, Dish describes and defends its Auto Hop

service.

"Even though consumers have had the option, in one form or

another, to skip commercials for decades, the Major Television Networks are

threatening Dish with litigation to eliminate Auto Hop, a patented technology

that allows Dish's paying subscribers to avoid commercials that they might

prefer not to watch."

Dish says it has contracts with each of the major networks that

authorize Dish to rebroadcast their signals. "Dish is required to pay the Major

Television Networks hundreds of millions of dollars per year in retransmission

fees, collected from its subscriber base, for the right to rebroadcast those

signals -- even though the Major Television Networks provide their content at

no charge to television viewers with an over-the-air antenna," Dish says.

Dish notes that since the introduction of the video cassette

recorder, TV viewers have been able to time-shift viewing and fast-forward

through commercials. It says the DVR was the next generation of VHS and that

Auto Hop "allows consumers who are already time-shifting their television

viewing to skip commercials more efficiently by automatically fast-forwarding

through all the commercials at the touch of a button."

Dish says the commercials are not erased or deleted. "They

remain on the recording and can be readily viewed at each customer's individual

option. The Dish Auto Hop feature does not alter or modify the broadcast

signal."

Dish says the broadcast networks responded to Auto Hop with

"hostility, threatening litigation." Dish contends that Auto Hop is "a

legitimate, legal DVR feature, and Dish is in full compliance with copyright

law and its rebroadcast agreements with the Major Television Networks."