Dish Streams Live TV To iPad
Dish Network is bragging that it's the first pay-TV provider to stream
live TV to Apple iPad devices -- although the "free" feature requires
customers to either buy a $99 device or upgrade to the satellite
operator's "Sling-enabled" DVR set-top.
To watch TV using the Dish Remote Access app for iPads, customers
must have a broadband-connected, Sling-enabled device such as the $99 Sling Adapter, which connects to the satellite operator's ViP 722 or 722k HD DVRs, or the ViP 922 SlingLoaded DVR.
Other pay-TV providers, including Cablevision Systems and Verizon's
FiOS TV, are working on similar projects to deliver live TV to tablets
and other mobiles devices. Comcast this month launched the Xfinity TV
app for iPads, which is designed to provide remote control and content
browsing features and doesn't currently let users watch live TV on the
tablet.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.