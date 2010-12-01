Dish Streams Live TV To iPad

Dish Network is bragging that it's the first pay-TV provider to stream

live TV to Apple iPad devices -- although the "free" feature requires

customers to either buy a $99 device or upgrade to the satellite

operator's "Sling-enabled" DVR set-top.

To watch TV using the Dish Remote Access app for iPads, customers

must have a broadband-connected, Sling-enabled device such as the $99 Sling Adapter, which connects to the satellite operator's ViP 722 or 722k HD DVRs, or the ViP 922 SlingLoaded DVR.

Other pay-TV providers, including Cablevision Systems and Verizon's

FiOS TV, are working on similar projects to deliver live TV to tablets

and other mobiles devices. Comcast this month launched the Xfinity TV

app for iPads, which is designed to provide remote control and content

browsing features and doesn't currently let users watch live TV on the

tablet.

