Dish Sticks GetGlue to 'Explorer' App
Dish Network's Explorer app for the iPad will get a bit more
social following an upgrade that includes the integration of GetGlue's
reward-based TV "check-in" social TV platform.
GetGlue, which has 4 million registered users and competes
with second screen specialists such as Zeebox, Viggle and BuddyTV, said this
marks the first time GetGlue has allowed a third party app access to its media
feed. However, GetGlue and DirecTV announceda deal in 2011 that paved the way for GetGlue to be natively integrated
into the satellite giant's Social TV App. At the time, GetGlue also said it
would enhance its iPhone app for DirecTV customers.
Launched in January, Explorer is a tablet app for Dish's
Hopper HD-DVR that serves as a remote control with baked in recommendation and
social networking components.
