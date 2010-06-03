Dish Starts "Free HD for Life" Promotion

Pay-TV operator Dish Network, which in recent years has been trying to maintain market share by aggressively competing on price, announced a new promotion that will waive the typical $10 monthly fee for HD programming for the life of subscribers' accounts.

The new "Free HD for Life" promotion, which began today coincident with a new advertising campaign, covers the core HD channels in any "America's Top" package and is being offered to both new and existing customers.

According to the fine print on Dish's Website, the "Free HD for Life" promotion requires a 24-month agreement and continuous enrollment in "AutoPay" with paperless billing. The offer is valid with the America's Top 120, America's Top 120 Plus, America's Top 200, America's Top 250, America's "Everything" Pak; DishLATINO Dos or DishLATINO Max packages, and expires on Sept. 28.