Dish Spending Millions on Ads to Market Ad-Skipping DVR

Dish Network is memorializing the "death" of television

commercials -- ironically, via a new multimillion-dollar marketing campaign for

its Hopper DVR with Slingbox features that lets users skip TV ads.

Dish is not disclosing what it is spending on the latest

round of the "Boston Guys" ad campaign (who hollered at each other about the

"Hawpah" from various points in the house, calling attention to the multiroom

DVR features). The operator said the Hopper with Sling is now available to

order nationwide.

The latest ads are part of Dish's "Only the Hopper"

campaign, and include a series of television, radio, print and digital

advertisements that follow the Boston Guys as they demonstrate how the

second-generation Hopper delivers a "complete entertainment experience." With

the embedded Sling features, users can watch live or recorded TV over any

Internet connection on different devices.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.