Dish Spending Millions on Ads to Market Ad-Skipping DVR
Dish Network is memorializing the "death" of television
commercials -- ironically, via a new multimillion-dollar marketing campaign for
its Hopper DVR with Slingbox features that lets users skip TV ads.
Dish is not disclosing what it is spending on the latest
round of the "Boston Guys" ad campaign (who hollered at each other about the
"Hawpah" from various points in the house, calling attention to the multiroom
DVR features). The operator said the Hopper with Sling is now available to
order nationwide.
The latest ads are part of Dish's "Only the Hopper"
campaign, and include a series of television, radio, print and digital
advertisements that follow the Boston Guys as they demonstrate how the
second-generation Hopper delivers a "complete entertainment experience." With
the embedded Sling features, users can watch live or recorded TV over any
Internet connection on different devices.
