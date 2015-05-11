Dish Sheds 134K Q1 Subs

A high profile carriage dispute with Fox News Channel helped drive net subscriber losses skyward at Dish Network in the first quarter.

Dish lost 134,000 net subscribers in the quarter, the same quarter it endured a nearly one month blackout of Fox News and Fox Business Network. At the time, Fox estimated that Dish had lost about 90,000 customers as a result of the standoff. It appears as if their estimates, like their networks, were conservative.

Fox and Dish resolved the carriage dispute on Jan. 15.

