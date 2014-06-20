Dish Shares Surge on Spectrum Speculation

Dish Network shares rose more than 3% ($2 each) in early Friday trading after a report in the New York Post said that Verizon Wireless was in talks to purchase the satellite TV providers wires licenses.

According to the Post, Verizon has held “early, informal talks” about the spectrum. Dish Network did not immediately return a request for comment. Verizon declined to comment on the reports, referring to CEO Lowell McAdam’s comments at the May 20 JP Morgan Global Technology Media & Telecom Conference in Boston.

McAdam denied reports at that time that Verizon was in talks to buy Dish outright, adding that there had been no discussions between the two companies.

