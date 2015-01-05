Dish Shares Fall on Sling TV Announcement

Dish Network shares fell more than 3% Monday as some analysts punched holes in the satellite giant’s new over-the-top video service, Sling TV.

The much awaited service, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Monday, is a $20 per month package of 12 channels that includes ESPN, TNT, TBS and Food Network.

Dish shares fell as much as 3.1% in early trading Monday to $70.06 (down $2.21 each). The stock was trading at $70.41 per share in the late afternoon, down 2.6% or $1.86 each.

