Dish Serves TiVo’s Metadata
TiVo said Dish Network has completed its migration to TiVo’s metadata platform, which it’s using for program information and image-based content across platforms, including linear TV, VOD and DVR services.
TiVo said it completed the migration process in just under five months.
The migration also comes almost a year after Rovi, just prior to its merger with TiVo, announced anew 10-year patent license renewalwith Dish.
