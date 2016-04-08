Dish’s Hopper 3 Serves Netflix 4K Streams

Dish Network's integration of Netflix at the set-top level has been raised a notch after the pay TV giant extended support for the OTT provider’s small but growing library of 4K fare on the Hopper 3 DVR.

Dish has offered the Netflix app on the Hopper 3 since February, but the upgrade now opens it up to Netflix’s 4K offerings, which include originals such as Marvel’s Daredevil, House of Cards and Fuller House. Once the Netflix app is active on the Hopper 3, Ultra HD titles are identifiable by searching the terms “4K” or “UHD.” Netflix is also integrated into the Hopper 3’s search results.

Dish’s UHD library also features content from Sony, The Orchard and Mance Media.

