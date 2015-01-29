Dish to Reverse ‘AutoHop’ Feature for Super Bowl

Dish Network will put its controversial AutoHop feature to use during Super Bowl Sunday in a way that should bring joy to advertisers as well as to consumers who are more interested in the ads than the game itself.

Dish said it will implement a “Reverse AutoHop” feature on its Hopper Whole-Home HD-DVR during the day of the game that will enable customers to skip the game and watch all of the commercials in succession the day after the game … so long as they activate the PrimeTime Anytime feature for NBC prior to the Super Bowl. Dish Hopper customers will of course be able to re-watch the game too.

“This day is about two things: football and commercials, and for good reason -- both are entertaining and our customers love them,” said Vivek Khemka, Dish’s senior VP of product management, in a statement. “We’ve decided to flip our user-enabled ad-skipping feature on its head so customers can watch the ads uninterrupted the next day when everyone is talking about them.”

