Dish Releases Software Upgrades For Hopper DVR

Dish Network said it has rolled out a software upgrade, code-named "Denver," for its Hopper whole-home HD-DVR that supports HDMI-CEC, a freshened up VOD interface, and adds new features to the Dish Explorer second screen application.

With the addition of HDMI-CEC, the television will automatically adjust to the proper viewing input when a customer turns on the Hopper, Dish said. For example, customers who last watched a Blu-ray, no longer have to switch manually back to their TV's satellite input to view live TV on Dish.

"With so many devices connected to the TV, we find confusion arises when consumers switch between inputs. Our Hopper's HDMI-CEC feature helps eliminate that confusion," said Dish senior VP of product management Vivek Khemka, in a statement.

