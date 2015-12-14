Dish Provides Parental Filter for Dish Anywhere

Dish is providing TV anywhere but not "anything" when it comes to content parents might find objectionable.

The satellite company is now giving parents more control of their children's "TV everywhere" viewing.

Those parents can now tailor viewing profiles for their kids in the Dish Anywhere app, which allows customers to watch and record Dish programming on second (and third and fourth) screens. "Now parents can hand over their tablets and laptops to their kids guilt- and worry-free!," the company said on its website.

The profiles, based on age-based ratings from Common Sense Media, are for kids up to age 13 and filters out age-inappropriate content according to a parent's preferences.

Children will only be able to access that preset programming whenever they access the Dish Anywhere app.