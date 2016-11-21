Dish Pitches Free HopperGO to New Subs

Dish Network has launched a holiday promo that centers on the HopperGO, the $99 mobile video storage device introduced in January at CES and launched to the masses in May.

Under the promo, Dish is offering a free HopperGO to new customers who activate a qualifying account through Dec. 11.

The HopperGO, billed as a “pocket DVR,” allows for offline viewing, comes equipped with 64 gigabytes of storage (enough to store about 100 hours of DVR recordings) and a private WiFi cloud that allows up to five tablets and smartphones to connect via the Dish Anywhere app. HopperGO is compatible with Dish’s Hopper 3 or Hopper 2 DVRs, connectable via USB. HopperGO is capable of four hours of local streaming on a single charge, and that the device can be used while charging.

