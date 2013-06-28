Dish Opens Up on TV Apps

New York -- Dish Network is set to launch a program that will extend a bridge to the innovative, yet fragmented, market of second screen applications and services that help viewers discover video content or become more engaged with what they're watching on TV.

As the first step of that process, the company will open up the application programming interfaces (APIs) for Dish Explorer, a tablet application launched in January for the satellite TV giant's Hopper HD-DVR lineup that serves as a fancy remote control and bakes in a recommendation and social networking features.

Dish will open the APIs for Dish Explorer on July 15, Vivek Khemka, the company's senior VP of product management, announced here Thursday at the 2nd Screen Summit.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.