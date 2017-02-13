Dish to Offer Live Broadcast of ‘Planet Earth II’ in 4K

Dish Network said it will offer a live 4K broadcast of Planet Earth II when BBC America premieres on Saturday, Feb. 18, to customers who have Hopper 3 DVR or a 4K Joey that is connected to a Hopper 3.

The premiere episode of Planet Earth II, “Islands,” will be simulcast on BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV and will be available to Dish subs in the 4K format on channel 540.

Subsequent episodes of the 11-part series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough and the sequel to the 2006 original, will run on BBC America each Saturday night, along with the simulcast on Dish’s 4K channel.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the world was first wowed by the original Planet Earth, and the second installment promises to deliver unmatched detail in crystal clear 4K resolution,” Vivek Khemka, Dish’s executive VP and CTO, said in a statement. “We’ve heard our customers ask for more 4K content, so we’re making every effort to deliver this programming to households as its availability grows.”



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.