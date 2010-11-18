Dish Network Launches TV Everywhere Offering

Dish Network has introduced what the multichannel provider is calling "the first true TV Everywhere offering." The new service allows Dish subscribers who have a Sling-enabled receiver to watch all their live and recorded television programs on compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Other multichannel providers have made large quantities of programming available online and increasingly making content available to mobile devices but have not made the full TV line-up available to their subscribers. "Unlike mobile viewing from cable and telcos that limit access to select programs, our TV Everywhere services give consumers 24/7 access to all the live and recorded content included with their Dish Network programming subscription," noted Ira Bahr, chief marketing officer at Dish in a statement.

To access the programming on PCs and mobile devices, Dish Network subscribers need to have a Sling-enabled device such as the newly released Sling Adaptor-a small place-shifting device that pairs with Dish Network's ViP 722 or 722k HD DVRs. The Sling Adaptor sells for $99.

The Sling-enabled device is powered and operated through a USB connection and allows subscribers to view live and recorded programming on such compatible devices as Windows and Mac computers, iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android smartphones and Blackberries.

The Dish Remote Access app is free.