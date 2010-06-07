Dish Network Expands HD Slate in Puerto Rico

Pay-TV operator Dish Network has expanded the high-definition programming it offers customers in Puerto Rico by launching 13 new channels, as well as new pay-per-view (PPV) and video-on-demand (VOD) HD channels.

The new HD channels from Dish include Fox Soccer HD, Nat Geo HD, Travel Channel HD, Speed HD, E! HD, BBC America HD, Palladia, BET HD, Golf HD, MSNBC HD, NFL Network HD, NBA HD and Tennis Channel HD. The satellite service says it now broadcasts over 75 HD channels in Puerto Rico.

"Dish Network is proud to offer customers in Puerto Rico the highest quality and largest variety of HD channels on the island," said Dish SVP of programming Dave Shull in a statement.